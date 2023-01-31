CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The incredibly compassionate and caring soul of Timothy Mikes, 31, unexpectedly passed into Heaven on Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, while working at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving and heartbroken family.



Tim, or as some would endearingly call him Timmy, graduated from Canfield High School in 2010 where he achieved high honors and was a passionate advocate for learning disabled students. His ability to connect with, understand and support others endeared him to many.

He attended Kent State University College of Public Health and carried on his advocacy role for the autistic community where he passionately fought for more resources to service them. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Heath with Honors in 2017.

His career goal was to become a Public Health Professional in Epidemiology and work in research designing programs to address the increasing public health issues in the general population. On his journey to reach that goal, he worked as a counselor for autistic patients in New Castle and did data research and many special projects for his family’s business at Youngstown Kenworth. Among other things, he worked at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital and wherever he worked, he brought smiles to people’s faces and was loved by all.



He attended Kent State University College of Public Health Graduate School for his Master’s Degree where he truly found his passion and life calling. He was so excited to be able to use his intelligence, hard work and extraordinary focus to find solutions to help others.



Tim had a big personality and would light up a room when he entered. You never knew what he would do or say and he had off-the-wall humor that would make anyone laugh. People felt so at ease around him, and he made them feel special. Tim was acutely aware of other people’s feelings and cared for and loved everyone he met.



He leaves behind his devastated family, including his parents, Tom and Gerri Mikes of Canfield; his brother, Thomas Mikes; his sister-in-law, Jen Mikes and his new niece, Mia Mikes, all of Chagrin Falls and his most loyal friend, Winston Churchill (Beagle/Plotthound Dog). He also leaves his Uncle Dan (Roni) Mikes of Seven Hills; his Uncle Lon (Judy) Mikes of Streetsboro; cousin, Steven Mikes of Streetsboro; cousin, Heather (Jerry) Mikes, Katherine, Sarah and Joseph, of Stow; cousin, Michael (Nadine) Callahan, Aiden and Maddie Callahan, of Milton, Georgia and cousin, Jennifer Callahan (SN) Thomas, Braden and Connor of Milton, Georgia and many other extended family and close friends.



We were all very proud of him and his accomplishments, overcoming the many difficulties he faced throughout his life. He will be cherished as a loving, sensitive, selfless and gentle soul who cared passionately for people and for all of us. He was uniquely special and so well-loved in life.



Friends may call on Friday, February 3 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4 at St. Michael Parish, Canfield.



In his memory, memorial contributions may be made to The Timothy Mikes Kent State University College of Public Health Scholarship Fund using this link: flashes.info/Mikes or via mail at The Kent State University Foundation, 350 S. Lincoln Street, PO Box 5190, Kent, OH 44242-0001, where his legacy to help others will live on. Donations can also be made to Angels for Animals, an animal shelter where he got his dogs, Rodie and Winston, who were his loyal companions. (www.angelsforanimals.org/donations-memorials).

