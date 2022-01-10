CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Believers Church in Boardman, 1322 W. Western Reserve Road, 44512, for Timothy Michael Turose, 71, of Canfield, formerly of Hubbard. Tim went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, January 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

He was born December 12, 1950, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Michael and Jean (Vaia) Turose.

He was a graduate of Brookfield High School, class of 1969 and received his Bachelor of Marketing from Youngstown State University in 1973.

Tim was the owner of Advisory Business Clinic and operated as an accountant and business consultant for companies.

He was a member of the church. Tim’s hobbies included golf, traveling and fishing with his grandchildren.

Tim leaves his wife, the former Elaine Maurer, whom he married August 4, 1979, two children, Amy (Travis) Fredell of Canfield and Jeffrey (Tori) Turose of Huntington Beach, California, four grandchildren, Micah, Tait, Zoe, and Brant, as well as one brother, Ed (Cindy) Turose of Volant, Pennsylvania.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Believers Church where services will be held at 2:00 p.m.

For everyone’s protection masks are suggested for calling hours and services.

