Timothy Michael Gilmore, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Michael Gilmore, born July 31, 1982 passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the age of 39.

Born to parents, Thomas and Virginia Gilmore at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Tim always shared a birthday with his dad, born July 30. Severe back pain and depression brought on his death.



Tim is survived by his parents; brothers, Justin (Randi) Gilmore of Vienna and Jacob Gilmore of Warren; his furry brother, Never and his beloved cat, Pablo.

Tim was preceded in death by a sister, Amanda Jane Gilmore, on November 12, 1987; uncle, Randall Pitts; aunt Sharon Platt and grandparents, Collis and Lola Pitts and Roland and Dorothy Gilmore.

He leaves behind six aunts, four uncles, 18 first cousins and many other relatives and amazing friends.



Tim graduated with honors from Lakeview High School in Cortland in 2000, then attended the University of Dayton.

Tim was employed at General Motors and spent several years installing and repairing swimming pools. In 2010 Tim became part owner and general manager of five Liberty Tax offices until 2020. He also earned his certification as an enrolled agent with the IRS as a tax law specialist. The last 18 months he was a highly regarded founder and administrator for several online groups selling sports memorabilia, gold and silver.



He had a brilliant mind and a photogenic memory. He started reading the sports section of the newspaper when he was five years old. He loved traveling, visiting Spain, Italy, England, France, Columbia, Mexico, Iceland, Canada and many other places. He loved traveling to New York City, Virginia Beach and Louisiana to visit relatives and sightsee. He would eat at 5 Star restaurants and loved exotic food. At times he tried his hand at being a chef and sharing his culinary creations with his friends and family. He loved going to museums of all kinds and became an art lover, which he acquired from his mentor and business partner at Liberty Tax. He loved sports, soccer, basketball and football and was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers. Tim had a highly intelligent, sometimes low-brow sense of humor and an eclectic taste in music and decorating.



Tim was a loving son, always giving a hug and sharing how much he loved his family. He will be truly missed by so many.



Family and friends may visit from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday November 4, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m.



Family has asked that everyone attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing for everyone’s safety.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Timothy Michael Gilmore please visit our Tribute Store.