Timothy Joe Rizer, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Joe Rizer, 74, of Canfield passed away early Friday morning, August 13, 2021, at Continuing Healthcare of Boardman after a short stay with them.

He was born April 24, 1947, in Youngstown the son of Joseph David Rizer and the late Jean (Canfield) Rizer.

Timothy graduated from Canfield High School and from Trumbull County Technical College.

He retired from Packard Electric after more than 25 years of service as a wire harness assembler. Tim also was the owner / operator of the Pizza Mill in Wedgewood Lanes.

His hobbies include photography, wood working and cars.

He leaves his father, Joseph of Canfield, one son, Adam (Elizabeth) Rizer of Brooklyn, New York, one daughter, Sarah (Daniel Click) Rizer of Canfield, one sister Jody Curran of Canfield and three grandchildren, Aurora, Allianna, and Billy.

Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, Jean and his longtime companion, Karen Weaver.

Following Tim’s wishes there are no calling hours or services at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

