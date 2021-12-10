AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Wells, 64 of Austintown died Friday morning, December 10, 2021 at Austintown Healthcare Center.

Tim was born June 8, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of the late Lewis and Rosemary (Ripple) Wells and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1975 and was a hard worker and always held two jobs. He had worked in maintenance for several places including Compass West Apartments and most recently the Fairfield Inn in Boardman.

Tim was an avid outdoors man. He loved to hunt and fish in Southern Ohio. He loved nature and enjoyed gardening. Tim had a big heart and even allowed the rabbits to make nests in his garden. He will be dearly missed by his brothers, Donald (Ginny) Wells, Keith (Christina) Wells and his sister, Deborah (Bob) Hall all of Austintown and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Tim was preceded in death by sisters, Linda, Patty, Darlene Cindy and two brothers, Gary and Jeff. There will be no services or calling hours per Tim’s wishes.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.