Timothy Duane Scott, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes – Timothy D. Scott, 56, of Cortland, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2019.

Tim was born in Warren on April 13, 1963 to Willard J. and Loretta Jean (Simon) Scott.

He was a lifelong resident of the area graduating from Mathews High School.

On July 10, 1983, Tim was united in marriage to the former Christina Morrison who survives.

Always a hard worker, he currently worked for Pipelines, Inc.

Tim enjoyed working with his hands. He was always tinkering and fixing things, a true handy man. He enjoyed splitting wood, playing the guitar and when he did sit still it was to take in a Cleveland Browns game or relaxing in the kitchen, socializing while drinking his “cup of mud”.

Tim was a quiet, observant man, as well as a loyal and loving husband and father. He was described as an M&M, hard on the outside, but soft and sweet on the inside.

Besides his wife of 36 years, Tim is survived by his children, Daniel (Crystal) Scott, Nicole (Nathaniel) Shafer and Kyle Scott; his mother, Loretta Scott; his grandchildren, Kylie, Raegan, Kara, Carrie Ann, Kaelyn and Kaden; his siblings, Buddy Scott, Debbie Scott and Jeannie (John) Ahmed as well as many other relatives.

Tim was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation for Tim will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 4747 Warren Road in Cortland.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

