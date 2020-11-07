Timothy C. Sharp, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy “Tim” C. Sharp, Jr., 38, of Girard, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence.



Born May 6, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio, Tim was the son of Timothy C. Sharp, Sr. and the late Helen Donchatz.



Tim was a graduate of Girard High School and ITT Technical Institute. He was an Electric Tester for Wintronics, Inc.

Tim was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State fan, and enjoyed fishing and watching his nieces and nephews participate in their various sporting activities.



He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Timothy and stepmother, Linda; his sisters, Jennifer (Vinny) Sharp and Heather (Moo) Sharp; his stepsiblings, Aden Weaver and Kimberly Durkos; his nieces, Brittany McFall, Emily McFall and Arianna Clardy and nephews, AJ and Morgan Clardy and his aunt, Cindy (Jeffery) Meese.



Private services were held and arrangements were handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

