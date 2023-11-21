CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tillie N. Bowser, age 89, a lifelong resident of Champion passed away Friday, November 17, 2023, at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born on August 1, 1934, in Middlefield, Ohio to the late Nick and Anna Ezbanska Nesterak.

She attended and graduated from Grand Valley High School.

She later worked at Johnson Rubber.

She was a homemaker who dedicated her time to taking care of her family and home.

She was a member of St. William Catholic Church where she worked in the kitchen helping with the catering for many years.

Family parties and get-togethers were important to Tillie, as well as playing cards with her friends. She spent many hours playing dominos, Monopoly and poker with the grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling in the motorhome and playing Bingo and going to the casinos.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Linda) Lucik and Randy Lucik, both of Champion; stepdaughter, Patricia Bowser of Mecca; grandchildren, Heather (Patsy Retort) Lucik of Lowellville, Matt Lucik of Vienna, Tiffany (Grayson) Partlowe of Stephens City, Virginia and Nicholas (Chelsea) Lucik of Medina; six great-grandchildren, Lydia, Owen, Gia, Mia, Patsy, Jackson and Jace and siblings, Betty Phillips and Irene Loze, both of Middlefield.

She is preceded in death by both husbands, Nicholas Lucik in 1985 and William Bowser in 2023; granddaughter, Amanda Lucik; sisters, Helen Jackobi, Ann Button and Julie Sado and brother, Steve Nesterak.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 27, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410, with a prayer service to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Interment will be held at Meadowbrook Memorial Park.

Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.

To send flowers to the family of Tillie, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.