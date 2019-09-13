Thomas William Hanes, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 16 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Thomas William Hanes, Jr. of Youngstown who died Thursday morning, September 12 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Thomas was born January 12, 1934 in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas William Hanes, Sr. and Helen Kerr Hanes and was a lifelong area resident.

He worked as a machine mechanic for General Electric for 40 years until they closed in 1985. Thomas then worked for Roth Brothers for ten years before retiring. After his retirement, Thomas worked part-time at the Bedford Trails Golf Course, where he was known as the “Flower Girl”.

He was an avid golfer and loved the unlimited golfing he had at Bedford Trails.

He was a member of the Odd Fellows and the Slovak-Catholic Sokol.

His wife, the former Joan Irene Mathison, whom he married June 12, 1955, died April 8, 2010.

Thomas leaves a son, Robert Allen (Maria LaMorticella) Hanes of Youngstown; a daughter, Kathleen Ann (Tim) McMichael of Poland; nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Thomas also leaves three brothers, Richard Hanes of Reno, Nevada, Howard Hanes of Poland and Jim Hanes of Sebring.

Besides his parents and his wife, Thomas was preceded in death by a son, Thomas William Hanes III; one granddaughter and one great-grandson.

Friends may call on Monday, September 16 from 3:00 – 5:45 p.m followed by a service at 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

