Thomas Wayne Brookes, Bazetta Township, Ohio

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Wayne “Tommy” Brookes, age 72, died early Tuesday morning, October 29, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.



Tommy was born July 4, 1947 in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania to the late Maurice J. and Betty J. (Beaumont) Brookes.

He was a graduate of Lakeview High School and Case Western Reserve University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.



Tommy was the owner of Tommy’s Bar for 27 years; he was the former owner and operator of Tommy’s Tires and had a bail bonds business as well.



He was a nationally acclaimed pool player, he enjoyed bowling and loved to golf, he once had a hole-in-one at Tamer Win.

Tommy was a member of the Cortland Lodge #529 F&AM.



Tommy is survived by his sister, Linda (Marty) Futscher; his nephew, Thomas (Kristy) Futscher; six great-nieces and great nephews, Caleb, Zoe, Hailey, Kennedy, Mason and Reagan.; many cousins and good friends.



Friends may call 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street in Cortland.



A television tribute will air Friday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.