Thomas W. Paisley, Sr., Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas W. Paisley, Sr., age 74 of Howland, passed away at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley on February 1, 2020.

Tom was born in Warren on April 6, 1945 to Clifford and Helen (McGeary) Paisley.



After graduating from Saint Mary’s High School in 1963, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as an electrician for four years.



On December 28, 1968, Tom married the love of his life, Holly Jo Winchell whom he absolutely adored until the very end.



Tom spent his career working for The Ohio Bell Telephone Company as a building engineer and retired from Johnson Controls in 2012.



In his youth, Tom was an accomplished and well known go-kart racer and continued his love of cars and speed throughout his life. He also had a passion for aviation and enjoyed flying whenever he could.



Besides his wife of 51 years, Tom is survived by his sons, Edward Paisley, Thomas (Lisa) Paisley, Jr. and Jason (Vickie) Paisley; his grandchildren, Cassandra (Kenneth), Hannah (Nick), Andrea (Shayne), Shawn, Haley, Jack, Katie and Colin; his great-granddaughter, Ariana; his sister, Mary Catherine (Tom) Payne; brother, James Paisley.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Stephen Paisley.



Visitation for Tom will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren and on Thursday February 6, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.



Memorial donations in memory of Tom may be made to the American Cancer Society or Ernie Hall Aviation Museum.

