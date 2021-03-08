Thomas W. McKinley, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas W. McKinley, 68 of Canfield, died Thursday evening, March 4, surrounded by his family, at his residence after a long illness. Tom spent his last weeks with family and friends while enjoying fine meals and jamming to music.

Thomas was born June 21, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas J. and Sally May (Smith) McKinley and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1971 and had attended Youngstown State University.

Thomas had been the service manager for the Honda Store in Boardman for over 30 years. Tom enjoyed his job and thought highly of the employees and the organization.

Tom enjoyed numerous hobbies throughout his life including racing cars and motorcycles, waterskiing, competing in triathlons, hunting and fishing. Also, Tom enjoyed gardening and canning.

He leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Thomas D. McKinley and Christopher R. McKinley and their mother, Sandra Straight, along with her son, Brad Straight, all of Boardman; a stepdaughter, Nicole (Chris) Genera of Arizona along with her mother, Kimberly McKinley; a brother, Robert (Janet) McKinley of Baltimore, Maryland and their children, Katie, Sarah and Keith; a sister, Susan (Dan) Jenkins of Gaylord, Michigan and their children Dan, Scott and Stacie. Tom also leaves two granddaughters, Lyndsay Raye and Genevieve Rose, both the apples of his eye. In addition, Tom is survived by his Uncle Jack (Aunt Margaret) Smith and his Aunt Karen (Uncle George) Meech and cousins Bob, Mary, John, Bill, Dee, Lecia and Sean. Tom also leaves behind his cats, Boo and Jake.

Along with his parents Tom was preceded in death by his great-aunt, Betty Moran; aunt, June Hart and his dear cousin, Jimmy Smith. His faithful companion Abby, a chocolate Labrador, passed away in September.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Chris Knight, Dr. Denise Bobvnyik and the amazing caregivers at St. Elizabeth Boardman, Vibra Hospital, Caprice Health Care and Compassionate Care Hospice. A special thank you to Yvette, Ariana and Simia.

Per Toms wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Contributions may be sent to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org or to Angels for Animals.

May the roads rise to meet you

May the winds be always at your back

May the sun shine warm warm upon your face

May rains fall soft upon your fields

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the hollow of His hand.



Go deo agus i gcónaí

I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart)