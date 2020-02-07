Thomas W. Marlowe, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas W. “Tom” Marlowe, Sr., 80, passed away Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020 at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge surrounded by his family.



Tom was born in Warren, Ohio on July 12, 1939, a son of the late James and Myrtle Marlowe.



He was an owner and operator of Marlowe’s Appliance Stores, Inc. and an auctioneer for Marlowe’s Vienna Auction for 28 years.

He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard and a member of the Mecca and Niles Moose Lodge.

He enjoyed camping and boating on Lake Chautauqua, golfing, traveling and going on cruises with his wife; especially to visit Vegas. He also loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Tom will be deeply missed by his loving children, Sharon L. (Richard) Grove, Thomas W. (Beckey) Marlowe, Jr. and Susan L. Fabian; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and brothers, James, Jim, Greg and Erwin Marlowe.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Rush Marlowe whom he married on September 8, 1956 and died on November 14, 2015; his son, Jeffrey A. Marlowe and brother Dennis Marlowe.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw officiating.



Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.



