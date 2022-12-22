CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Gough III, 75, of Cortland, died in the evening on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Mr. Gough was born on December 31, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas R. Gough, Jr. and June Marie Lechleiter Gough.

Tom was a member of Poland United Methodist Church.

Tom was a 1964 graduate of Struthers High School.

Upon graduation, he entered the United State Air Force and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska.

It is in Alaska where Tom met his first wife, Martha Laverne Gough and they had a son, Thomas R. Gough IV. On June 16, 1973, Tom survived a tragic car accident while suffering the loss of his wife and son. So many cared for Tom during this difficult time and he never forgot when the Super Bowl Pittsburgh Steelers came to his house in Struthers to visit.

Tom worked in accounting and finance at Union National Bank, Bank One and Butler Wick.

It is at Union National Bank where he went on to meet the love of his life, Nancy Lee Swanson. They were married on June 26, 1976 and shared 46 years of marriage together. Tom was blessed with two more sons, Bryan and Justin.

After retiring at a young age, Tom enjoyed traveling to Marco Island with his family. Tom’s biggest prize possessions were his grandchildren, Eli and Ella Gough. They loved their Papa and were so fortunate to have their grandparents move to Cortland to help take care of them. Tom loved attending his grandkids sporting events and never hesitated to offer up coaching advice.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lake Vista of Cortland, the Hope Center of Howland and St. Joseph’s Hospital for his care over the past few years.

He is survived by his wife, the former Nancy Swanson; two sons, Bryan (Karen) of Cortland and Justin (Millie and children) of Struthers. He also leaves behind his sisters, numerous brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Laverne Gough and son, Thomas R. Gough IV.

Upon Tom’s request no memorial service will be held at this time.

Tom had a passion in life for the City of Struthers and Struthers City Schools. One thing Tom lived by in life was the saying, “Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat”.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Struthers City School Foundation, 99 Euclid Avenue, Struthers, OH 44471.

