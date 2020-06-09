Thomas Richard Jones, Austintown Township, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Richard Jones, 87, of Austintown Township, passed away Monday evening, June 8, 2020 at Heritage Manor Care Center.

Tom was born February 7, 1933 in Canfield, Ohio the son of Adam and Marie (Sereg) Jones.

He was a hairdresser for more than 50 years and retired December 29, 2012 from International Hair.

Tom was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955.

Tom was a member of First United Methodist Church of Girard where he sang in the choir.

Tom also sang with the Youngstown Symphony and Choir as a baritone and tenner. In 1985 he performed at Carnegie Hall. Tom was also very active in the theater, performing with Easy Street, the Youngstown Playhouse and the Trumbull New Theater groups.

He leaves his companion of more than 50 years, Robert Wilson of Austintown; a brother, John (Sandy) Jones of Austintown, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Tom is preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Robert Jones and one sister, Norma Saffron.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Girard, where a memorial service will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel.

