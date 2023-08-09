AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Ray Truitt, 62, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.

Tom was born to Richard and Edith Truitt on January 25, 1961, in Salem, Ohio.

Tom worked as a custodian at Western Reserve High School.

Tom is survived by his sons, Justin (Kristy), Chris (Ashley) and his four beloved grandchildren, Henry (8), Hayden (7), Alice (6) and Owen (5). He is also survived by siblings, Ronald (Sue) Truitt, Carol Selley, Larry (Linda) Truitt, Jon (Evy) Truitt, Richard E. (Denise) Truitt, Charles (Pat) Truitt, Debra (Richard) Shrader and Robert (Regina) Truitt, as well as countless cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis.

When Tom was not playing with his grandchildren or helping friends and family with projects of all shapes and sizes, he was at the flea market gathering treasures he could transform into something new. He was helpful, hard-working and resourceful – a jack of all trades; these traits live on in his sons. As a younger man, Tom enjoyed hunting deer, raccoon, squirrel and rabbit. Retirement afforded Tom the opportunity to take road trips with his brother, Larry. They drove as many back roads as they could and stopped along the way to enjoy the simplicity and charm of Smalltown USA. He was a master at turning a two-hour drive into an all-day event.

Tom was loved by many. All who knew him were better for it and his legacy will endure in the hearts and lives of those he touched. He will be deeply missed.

Friends and family will celebrate Tom on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1110 N. Salem Warren Road, North Jackson, OH 44451, with a liturgical service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, consider a designated donation to Hospice of the Valley through the Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley (https://foundation.mercy.com/youngstown/) or Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

