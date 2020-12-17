Thomas R. Scott, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Scott, 75, of Champion passed away at University Hospital of Cleveland on Wednesday December 16, 2020 after a short battle with an infection.



Thomas was born on July 15, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, to the late Thomas William and Edith Jane (Anderson) Scott.



Tom served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and retired from RD Banks Chevrolet after 54 years of service. He was employed there as an auto mechanic and later as a transport driver.



He loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed parties, tinkering around in his garage, antique/vintage vehicles, Nascar, fish fries, sitting on his back patio watching the deer while drinking his coffee and sitting in his back yard at his fire pit having bonfires. Tom was always joking with people and putting a smile on everyone’s face.



Tom will be deeply and sadly missed by his daughter Kristen (David) Jones of Champion, his twin brother John (Marion) Scott of Cortland, his sister Sharon Cyphert of Howland as well as many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date where all of his friends and family can gather to remember all of the good times shared over the years with Tom.



Funeral arrangements were held by Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel.



Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.



In lieu of flowers, any monetary donations may be made to Wounded Warriors or Vietnam Veterans of America.



