Thomas R. Kupec, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Kupec, 81, of Canfield, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, after a short illness at Mercy St. Elizabeth Youngstown.

Tom was born on January 22, 1939, in Madison, Ohio, to Stephen and Catherine (Czeszcziziki) Kupec.

He came to Youngtown as a young child, but continued spending summers at his grandparents’ farm in Madison, Ohio.

Tom graduated from Chaney High School in 1956.

He went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown College in 1964 with a degree in Business Administration.

He worked at St. Elizabeth hospital as an orderly while attending college, where he met the love of his life, Anita Marie Groves. They were married on February 8, 1964.

Tom worked for General Motors in Lordstown, where he was one of the first employees hired at the plant and made many lasting friendships. He retired in 1996 after 30 years and enjoyed many years going on cruises with “his bride” Anita, vacationing in Arizona and fishing.

Tom loved hosting his yearly fish fry, visiting with friends and always saying “sit down and stay awhile.” But most of all, his greatest enjoyment was the time that he spent with his grandchildren.

Tom was active with the Catholic War Veterans, Eagles, GM monthly retiree breakfasts, volunteering at the food pantry and working at the election polls.

He leaves to cherish these wonderful memories of a great life, his wife, Anita Marie Kupec; son, Dr. Thomas R. and Deanna Kupec (Canfield) and their children, Thomas R. Kupec (Erica) of Tavares, Florida, Dyllan Kupec and Austin Kupec; daughter, Stephanie Kupec and Dr. David Jackson (Canfield) and children, Anthony Pezzuolo, Danielle Pezzuolo and Marissa Pezzuolo; great-grandchildren, Thomas and Lilith Kupec; sister-in-law, Frances Kupec of New Brunswick, Canada.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Edward Kupec.

A mass will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Joseph Church at 11:00 a.m., in Austintown.

Family will receive guests from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the church prior to the services.

If attending services, due to Covid, please social distance and wear a mask. If you do not feel comfortable attending the services, please keep Tom and his family in your prayers.

Instead of flowers, please consider donating to the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salts Springs Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44509 in Tom’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.