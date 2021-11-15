Thomas R. Dickson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Dickson, 93, passed away Monday November 15, 2021.



Tom was born on October 10, 1928 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Carlisle and Alma Dickson.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 45 years, Jane Kaufman Dickson and his daughter, Nancy Curry.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jack Dickson.



Tom was a successful Custom Home Builder, designing and constructing beautiful homes for many years. Also, a talented musician, he played upright and electric Bass with many area bands.



As per Tom’s wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held.



Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren.



To share thoughts and sympathies with the family, please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com

