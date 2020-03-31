Thomas R. Davis, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Davis, 55, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.



Thomas was born on March 31, 1964 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Sandy Davis.

He married the love of his life, Paula Davis, on August 20, 2017.



Thomas loved working on his trains, which he had a whole set up down in his basement and working in the garage with his grandson. He enjoyed motorcycles, especially Harley’s and he was an avid gun collector. Although he had many things he loved to do, there was nothing that he loved more than spending time with his family.



He will be deeply missed by his parents, Ralph and Sandy; his wife, Paula; his children, Kyle, Kelsey and Luke Davis; his stepsons, Jared (Gabrielle) and Justin Paskel; his grandchildren, Annabelle, Isaac, Jared and Daryl and his sisters, Terri and Tammy.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents and his uncle.



The family will be holding a memorial gathering at a later date.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Thomas R. Davis, please visit our Tribute Store.