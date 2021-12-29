AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Shepherd, Sr., lovingly known as Choo Choo Charlie, 82, of Austintown Township, passed away Monday afternoon, December 27, 2021, at his home.

Tom was born April 16, 1939 in Youngstown the son of James Earl and Mary Evelyn (McDonald) Shepherd.

He was a 1957 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Tom retired from JA McMahon as a Millwright, after more than 30 years of service.

He attended Greenford Christian Church.

Tom was active with the Austintown Senior Center and Hospice of the Valley. He was a member of the Youngstown Area Home Brewers of Ohio where he was an instructor in beer making. His hobbies included making beer, cooking, gardening, and woodworking among other things.

Tom’s wife, the late Bonnie Holmes, whom he married September 10, 1960, passed away on August 5, 2015.

Tom leaves one daughter, Jody Shepherd of Girard; six grandchildren, Jamie (Cody Hebb) Shepherd of McDonald, Matthew Simione of Girard, James Shepherd of Niles, Tom Shepherd of Girard, Tyler Shepherd of Austintown and Jeremy Shepherd of Niles; one sister, Marianne Barnett of Lordstown and four great-grandchildren, Alyssa Shepherd, Conner, Legend and Atlas Hebb.

Besides his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by two sons, Tom and James and one sister, Billie Lou Rosembaum.

A memorial service celebrating Tom’s life will be held at a later date.

A memorial service celebrating Tom's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.