Thomas Paul Young, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Paul Young, Sr., 75, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021.



He was born in Beaver Falls on December 13, 1945, to the late Clarence B. Young and Hughannie J. Brooks.



Thomas was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School class of 1964.

He worked for J&L Steel and Warren Consolidated Industries (LTV).

His hobbies included travel, golf, woodworking and working in his yard. Later years, Tom enjoyed watching old cowboy movies on television.



Thomas is survived by his partner, Diane Gold; children, Tammy Jo Winkle, Bonnie A. Vukich and Thomas P. Young, Jr. (Lynn); grandchildren, Darrin C. McClean, Jr., Cody D. McClean (Kaitlyn), Derek Vukich, Gunnar Young and Archer Young; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Cole and Bentley Jackson, as well as former wife, Mary Anne Young. He is also survived by his sisters, Ardell Watson (Warren) and Mary Horgan; brothers, Robert Young, Butch “Louis” Young (Mary Ann) and John Young (Dianna) and many nieces and nephews.



Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Young; sisters, Betty Jean Udell and Vida Senior; brothers, Junior Young and Ronnie Young; brother-in-law, Andrew Horgan and a son-in-law, Michael Winkle.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel. A service will be held immediately following at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Tom will be laid to rest at Brunstetter Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elkhorn Valley Christian Service Comp, 8200 Carnation Drive, Berghatz, OH 43908.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.