Thomas Norman Dobbelstein, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Norman Dobbelstein, 79, of Canfield, passed away with his wife by his side from complications from Parkinson’s Disease on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living Center in Austintown.

Born October 14, 1940 in Willis, Michigan, he was the son of the late Arthur and Norma (Eakers) Dobbelstein.

Tom obtained his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Eastern Michigan University and his master’s and Ph.D. in Chemistry from Iowa State University.

Prior to retirement, Tom was a professor of chemistry at Youngstown State University for 30 years, as well as the Chair of the Department of Chemistry for 25 years.

Tom is a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church. He has served as an elder in three churches between 1968 – 2016.

He was a “jack of all trades” and enjoyed restoring old cars.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, the former Judith Mazzola; his children, Summer Roberts, Thomas Dobbelstein II and Karen (Mozell) Hicks; his brothers, David Dobblestein, Dennis (Susan) Dobblestein and Robin (Suzanne) Dobbelstein; his grandchildren, Lynae (Jeremy) Schaffner and Cheyenne Elswick; his great- grandson, Braxton Schaffner; his nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Jean Dobbelstein.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., where social distancing will be practiced and wearing of masks is encouraged, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1110 N Salem-Warren Road, North Jackson, Ohio 44451. Pastor Philip McClelland and Pastor James Oester will officiate a funeral service immediately following visitation at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Tom will be laid to rest at North Jackson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Tom’s name to Gethsemane Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Thomas Norman Dobbelstein, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 1, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.