Thomas Nels Johnson, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Nels Johnson, Jr., 72 of Boardman died Monday evening, February 15, at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Boardman, with his family by his side.

Thomas was born July 20, 1948 in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas N. and Betty Jane (Beam) Johnson, Sr. and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Chaney High School in 1966 and served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Vietnam War.

Thomas was a policeman with the Boardman Police Department from 1983 until he retired in 2003, where he was a part of the first SWAT team.

He enjoyed fantasy football and also watching football, especially the Cleveland Browns. Thomas looked forward to trips to Las Vegas and family trips to Myrtle Beach.

He leaves his wife, the former Beverly Nelson, whom he married August 3, 1968; a daughter, Karen Johnson of Boardman and three grandchildren, Tommy, Brandon and Morgan. Thomas also leaves two brothers, Rich (Karen)Johnson of Canfield and Chuck (Grace) Johnson of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Barney Johnson.

Friends may call on Tuesday, February 23 from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, Boardman, 8387 Tod Avenue. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger after seeing the family,

