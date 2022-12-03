MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Gladd, 61, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren, following a short illness.

Tom was born December 8, 1960, the third child of the late Frank and Adella Gladd.

He was a 1980 graduate of Maplewood High School and a lifelong resident of Mecca Township.

He grew up working on the family farm alongside his brothers, Frank (Anna), Tim and his sister, JoAnne Gladd.

After high school, he attended Hiram and was a master boat mechanic running his own boat repair business for over 35 years.

He was a former Mecca Fire Department volunteer, Mecca Township Trustee and Boy Scout Troop Scout Master.

He volunteered for several years at the Ox Roast held at the Trumbull County fairgrounds and was one of the originators of the Mecca Corn Roast. He most recently served as a Trumbull County building inspector for the last 23 years.

He enjoyed his weekends relaxing and spending time with friends at “The Lakehouse” at Holiday Camplands. He took pleasure in spending time with his Slovenian-rooted Gladd family, reminiscing about polka music, hard farm work and youthful shenanigans. Tom could fix anything and if he couldn’t, he knew someone that could. He was always willing to help anyone when asked and had a heart of gold.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Carole Lucha Gladd, whom he married on October 1, 1994.

He leaves behind a devoted, “favorite” son, Daniel (Tara) Gladd of Mecca, Ohio; four stepchildren, Rick (Tarry) Palm of Geneva, Ohio, Kevin (Lisa) Palm of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Melissa (Jim) Platt of Lake Placid, Florida and Chuck (Angela Canzonetta) Palm of Nashville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Angela (Robert) McCormack, Randal (Kyla) and Justin (Lorelei Strickland) Platt, Grace Palm, Logan and Ryan Gladd and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral arrangements will be entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 North High Street, Cortland, OH 44410, on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with calling hours proceeding the service from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m.

