CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lloyd Bettiker, Sr., age 88 of Cortland, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home.

He was born on May 15, 1934, in Fowler, Ohio the son of the late Lloyd and Ruth James Bettiker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Penny Brown; and brother, Bill Bettiker.



Thomas graduated from Fowler High School and attended The Ohio State University.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959.

He retired from Packard Electric in 1988 after 30 years as a general foreman.

He was a member of Fowler United Methodist Church. He was a Boy Scout leader for Scout Troop 52 and had proudly achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in his youth. He was also a member of the Cortland Masonic Lodge #527, the Northeastern Ohio Forestry Association and the Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County.



He took great pride in caring for his family farm and was indeed a good steward of the land and had a great love for all animals, both domestic and wild.



He leaves behind his wife of 67 years Sally Parks Bettiker who he married on December 4, 1954; children, Tami Sernulka and Tom (Nikki) Bettiker, Jr; grandchildren, Amanda (Denise) Sernulka-George, Allison (Craig) McCann, Travis (Bri) Sernulka, Isaiah Damron and Zach Bettiker; great grandchildren, Eythan and Addyson Sernulka-George and Rae Luna and Ash David Sernulka; sister, Ruthanne Rhine and brother, Kimber Bettiker and numerous other family members.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Patriot Hospice, especially Anthony “AJ” Zorella for always being there with comfort and caring words.



Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. Hight St. Cortland, OH 44410. Calling hours will be held prior from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.. A Masonic service will be provided by Cortland Masonic Lodge #529.

Interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Fowler Fire Department, or the Fowler United Methodist Church.



