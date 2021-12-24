WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Kovacich Jr., 53, passed away Thursday morning, December 23, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.



Thomas was born on June 16, 1968 in Frankfurt, Germany, a son of Thomas Kovacich Sr. and Sylvia Kovacich.



He was a 1986 graduate of Howland High School and a proud veteran of the United States Army National Guard.

He worked at Novelis as an electrician.



He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan. He enjoyed playing sports, whether it was golf, darts, baseball, softball, volleyball, or soccer with his son Scottie. Outside of sports he enjoyed shooting guns, listening to music and drinking a Dunkin Doughnuts coffee. He was a lover all animals, especially his dog Mika and cat Leo.



Thomas will be deeply missed by his loving son, Scott Kovacich; mother, Sylvia Kovacich; and brother, Jerry (Justine) Kovacich.



He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Kovacich Sr.



Family and friends may visit from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday December 29, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 6:00 p.m..



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County by visiting https://www.awlrescueme.com/



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

