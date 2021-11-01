Thomas K. Walker, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas K. Walker, 64, of Warren, went to be with his Lord on Sunday morning, October 24, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Tom was born on August 28, 1957, to Elmer M. Walker and Maxine E. Shaw Walker Matson.

He was a 1975 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School where he was a part of the Panther Marching Band, playing drums and tuba, as well as performing as the drum major.

Tom was proud to serve his community as a Warren City firefighter and paramedic for over 30 years. By his retirement, he had risen to the rank of Captain and was a Fire Inspector.

Another source of great pride for Tom was being an American and supporting his country as a reservist in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant E7.

Tom married the love of his life, Vicki Netotea Walker, on July 29, 1986. Together they raised their two children, Becca (Rick) Aandewiel and Aaron (Krista) Walker. The greatest joy in Tom’s life was being Papa to his four grandchildren: Aiden, Caiden, Charly, and Delaney. Tom looked forward to their visits, hearing their laughter and swimming in the pool with them. He commented over and over that this had been the best summer of his life.

Tom was selflessly available to anyone with any kind of need, always ready to take charge of a project or offer words of wisdom. He was not only a knight in shining armor to his family but to everyone in his community. Tom was a man of faith and placed his trust in the Lord.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother, John “Butch” Walker, and his brothers-in-law Ron Hinton and James Altman.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, and grandchildren along with his sisters; Pamela Altman, Bonnie (Terry) Boatright, Connie Hinton, and Bobbie (Gary) Kennedy; his mother-in-law Verda Haggerty; sister-in-law, Candy (Randy) Totman, and his many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family House University Place at https://familyhouse.org/support/.

A memorial service celebrating Tom’s life is being planned for a future date.

