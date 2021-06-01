Thomas Joseph Illencik, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Joseph Illencik, 93 of Mineral Ridge, formerly of Girard, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021 at Continuing Care at the Ridge.

Tom was born September 27, 1927, in Youngstown the son of Stephen and Anna Marie (Murphy) Illencik.

He retired from Stroh’s Distributer / Kohn Beverage where he worked for 12 years. Prior to Kohn Beverage, Tom worked for 20 years at Loblaws Grocery Store.

He was a member of St. Peter and Paul Church and had attended church at St. Rose in Girard. He was also a member of St. George Croatian Center.

His wife the former Gloria Van Meter whom he married, February 11. 1950, passed away in 1997.

Tom leaves four children, Mike Illencik of Canfield, Tom Illencik of Howland, Steve (Pat) Illencik of Fountain Valley, California and Barbara (Robert) Kral of Cleveland, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one sister Marie Higley of Elyria.

Besides his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by a son James, two brothers, Bob and Joseph and one sister Bernice Gribros.

Friends may call for 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Rose Church in Girard where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m.

