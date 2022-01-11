YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Johnson Myers, 50, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at St Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman.



Affectionately known to many as “Tommy,” he was born September 26, 1971, in Fremont, Ohio to Sue Ann and Russell Myers, Sr.



Tommy loved basketball and all basketball jerseys and always considered everyone his friend and called them “my friend”. Tommy loved to play his video games and interact with his staff at Gateways to Better Living.



He was loved by his mother and sister, Jewel Myers, who he called Sissy. His favorite color was red. Tommy loved to laugh and joke with his roommates and staff and he was loved and will be missed by his friends at Gateways to Better living.

Tommy is preceded in death by his stepfather, David Tucker, Sr., who raised from a young age.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Sue; his siblings, David Tucker, Jr., Jewel Myers, Frank (Jhesica) Myers, Tammy Schaade and Russell Myers; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and his friends and family at Gateways to Better Living.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.