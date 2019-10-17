Thomas J. Rush, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Rush, 80, passed away Tuesday evening, October 15, 2019 at Country Club Rehab in Newton Falls.



Thomas was born on August 25, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania a son of the late Thomas J. Rush Sr. and Elizabeth (Lohret) Rush.



He married the love of his life Nancy N. Napaver on September 26, 1959 and enjoyed 60 years of marriage.

In his early years, he worked at several plants and mills. He was a public servant and made a career as a fire fighter for Warren Township Fire Department, police officer with Newton Falls Police Department and Warren Police Department which he retired from in 1988.

He was a member of the FOP #34 and Warren Township FOP #198.

Tom enjoyed hunting ducks and later was an avid turkey shooter. He was also a big Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.



Thomas will be deeply missed by his loving wife Nancy N. Rush; children Deborah (Mike) Borawiec and Thomas J. (Tina) Rush III and grandchildren Thomas “T.J.” (Megan) Rush IV, Michele (Andrew) Hampton, and Gabby Borawiec. His family would like to thank his best friend Robert T. Carlson for the time he spent with Tom.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Friday October 18, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren with services to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.



