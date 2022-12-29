HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Patrick, 72, passed away Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Thomas was born on June 25, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Mae Patrick.

He was a 1968 graduate of Hubbard High School and continued his education receiving his associates degree in accounting from Youngstown State University.

He was employed at Delphi/Packard Electric working in the accounting department until he retired.

He was a member of St. John’s Orthodox Church in Hermitage.

He was a sports enthusiast. He loved golfing, bowling and playing in the church softball leagues.

Thomas will be deeply missed by his sister, Jan (Bob) Easton; brother, Bill (Mary Ann) Patrick; nephews and niece, Bob, Mattatha and Billy and great-nephew and niece, Thomas and Marisol.

Family and friends may visit from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday January 3, 2023 at St. John’s Orthodox Church, located at 3180 Morefield Road in Hermitage. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church.

Burial will take place at St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

