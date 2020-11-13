Thomas J. Osborn, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Osborn, 47, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.



Thomas was born on August 26, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late David and Sandy (Jenkins) Osborn.



Thomas enjoyed a lot of activities. He loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, going four-wheeling and he loved food. There was nothing that he loved more than his family and his dogs Odie, Rocky, Lucy and Ethel; they were everything to him.



He is survived by his companion, Myndi Gibbs; his stepdaughter, Amanda; his granddaughter, Lilia; his brother, Dave Osborn; his grandmother, Vadis Osborn; his niece, Chelsea Woodhall; his nephew, James Osborn and many other family and friends.



Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William Osborn; his grandfather, Lida Osborn and his grandparents, Jim and Ladine Jenkins.



Private family services will be held.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trumbull County Dog Pound.



