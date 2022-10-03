YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Harrison passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. To his last day, Tom tried to make those around him smile.

Tom was born on October 6, 1947 to John J. Harrison and Margaret E. Wright.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1965.

He often talked about childhood adventures with his brothers and friends with whom he hitched rides to the swimming pool and played sports.

After graduation, Tom served in the Army in Vietnam, service for which he was very proud and we are grateful.

Tom loved Youngstown and he loved to work, especially his jobs in the US Steel Ohio Works mill, Boak and Sons roofing company and the United States Postal Service where he worked as a truck driver and driver instructor.

He donated time to numerous organizations, notably the years he spent coaching his daughters’ softball with the Austintown Girls Softball League. Tom was a huge Buckeyes and Browns fan. He never lost his sense of awe when viewing Niagara Falls. He loved music from the 1960s and 70s, especially Meatloaf and could sing along to most songs whether he knew the lyrics or not.

Most of all Tom loved his family. He was grateful for his wife of 48 years, Marilyn (nee Stalmack), who lovingly nursed him through his years-long illness. He was extraordinarily proud of his daughters, Becky (Abigail Lien) and Jill (Ryan Light), who he loved deeply and unconditionally. He was most happy at large family gatherings surrounded by his siblings, Michael (Kathy, deceased), Larry and Rose Taylor (Daniel); numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends. He especially gave his whole heart to his grandsons, Henry Light and River Harrison. He could make them laugh uncontrollably with silly faces and jokes.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan.

Tom will be remembered for his many hilarious stories, his slick handlebar mustache and the generosity he offered everyone he met. He will be deeply missed but his family and friends are forever grateful for the lessons he taught them about hard work, what it means to be an awesome parent, sibling, grandparent, uncle and friend and the power of walking this earth humbly and with a big heart.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, October 6, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Lane Fammily Funeral Homes in Austintown. A service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

The family welcomes contributions in his honor to Hospice of the Valley.

