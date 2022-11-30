CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edward Zimmer, age 65, of Cortland passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2022.

He was born on December 14, 1956, to James Albert and Dorothy Ann Kraynak Zimmer.

Tom was born and raised in Vienna Township; he was a Mathews High School graduate with the class of 1975.

He married the love of his life in 1984 and built a life and family with her for the last 38 years.

He was a member of the IBEW Local 573 where he worked until his retirement.

Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren. He had many hobbies and pass times, including Nascar, kayaking trips on Mosquito Lake, visiting wineries with his family and friends, golfing and car shows.

He is survived by his wife, Diane C. Zimmer; daughter, Amy (Brian) Roberts; grandchildren Daisy and Brantley Roberts; father, James Albert Zimmer; sister, Barbara (Aldo) Scarnecchia; brothers, Mike Zimmer, and Steve (Andrea) Zimmer.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Zimmer; brothers, Jim, and Rick Zimmer; and a nephew Jonathan Scarnecchia.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Tami and Michelle for the care and support shown to Tom.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483 with funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM.

