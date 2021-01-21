Thomas Edward Sanson, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edward Sanson, 69, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 19, 2021 at his home.

Thomas was born on November 15, 1951 in Charolston, West Virginia, a son of the late Paul Pembrook Sanson and Alberta Jeanne Massey.



He was a 1970 graduate of North Side High School in Youngstown and worked Oxford Automotive until he retired in 2004.

He was a member of the Brookfield Conservation Club and an avid hunter.



Thomas will be deeply missed by his siblings, David (Heidi) Sanson, Sherry (Kenny) Denton, Steve Sanson and Mark (Melissa) Sanson and numerous nieces and nephews.



A private service was held for Thomas and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.



Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your local Diabetes or American Heart Associations.



