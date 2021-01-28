Thomas Edward Gent, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edward Gent passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 28, 1949 to Edward R. Gent and Marcella E. Voyles Gent.

He graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering.

He worked for the GM Lordstown Plant before becoming an engineer with Delphi where he retired with 35 years of service in 2007.



He married Janice (Jacola) Gent in 1970. They had three daughters, Stacey (Steve) Schermer of Weston, Florida, (Hayley and Brooke), Lesley Gent of South Beach, Florida and Becky (John) Silva of Foxboro, Massachusetts, (Katelynn and Andrew).

Janice preceded him in death as did infant son, Timmy and his parents.



He is also survived by his sister, Cindy (Rick) Marcu of Strongsville, Ohio and a brother, Richard (Pam) Gent of Boardman, Ohio and many nieces and nephews and great-nephews.

A sister, Connie Hendricks, preceded him in death.



He married Joan (Theis) Gent on July 14, 2007. He has two stepdaughters, Joanna (Lou) Marino (Brody and Beau) of Swampscott, Massachusetts and Jacki Ochs (Jace and Cade) of Solon, Ohio.



He was an avid golfer since his days of being a caddy at Tippecanoe Country Club as a teenager. He scored four “holes in one” during his lifetime of golf. He was also active in Community Theater, appearing in many roles throughout the area. His most popular role was Pseudolus in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” at TNT, a role he appeared in on two different occasions.



He was very active in many roles at his church, Zion Lutheran in Cornersburg, since 1957. He served on Council, many Committees and for the last ten years, has helped to organize the church’s outdoor Live Nativity community presentation. He was noted for Tom’s Famous “donut rehearsal”. He was most appreciated for his beautiful tenor voice in the choir and Saturday Singers group.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to Zion Lutheran Church.

Private services will be held at the church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.