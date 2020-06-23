Thomas Edward DeWitt, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edward DeWitt, Sr., 86, passed away Monday morning, June 22, 2020 at his home.

He was born October 5, 1933 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, the son of Chester P. (Cesidio Pamfilo DiVito) and Victoria (Leone) DeWitt, Sr.

Tom was employed as an officer with the Youngstown Police Department from July 1959 until retiring in July of 1979. He was assigned to the Patrol Division, information desk, a radio dispatcher and patrol cars and various duties in the Traffic Division.

Tom attended Lincoln School Kindergarten and Warren Richey grade school, both in Youngstown and graduated from East High School in 1951. He attended Youngstown State University, where he majored in law enforcement administration and computer science. Tom was a 1973 graduate of Northwestern University Traffic Institute.

After graduating high school, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy, attending boot camp in Bainbridge, Maryland and served from July 1952 until July of 1956. He attended the Naval Communications Cryptologic School and served at Port Blakely, Bainbridge Island, Washington and Port Lyautey (Kenitra) French Morocco (North Africa) with additional assignments to the Sixth Fleet aboard the U.S.S. Bennington CV-20 and the U.S.S. Midway CV-41. Tom was also stationed at the Naval Communications Stations at Sidi Yahia, French Morocco and Bremerhaven, Germany.

Tom was a member of the U.S. Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association, The Fraternal Order of Police-Youngstown Lodge No. 28 where he was vice pres., Treasurer, Trustee and Ohio State 2nd District Trustee. He was also a member of The Youngstown Chapter of The Police and Fire Retirees of Ohio and president of the Crime Clinic of Greater Youngstown.

Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, the former Carole Louise Little, whom he married August 19, 1969; his children, Kathleen (DeWitt) Sorvillo (David Stevens) of Girard, Thomas E. DeWitt, Jr. (Tracy) of Hubbard, William M. Hemlick (Nancy) of Uniontown, David V. DeWitt, Sr. (Sheryl) of Hubbard and Robert P. DeWitt of Girard; his grandchildren, Roger Crawford (Heather) of Austintown, Nicholas Crawford (Julie) of Austintown, David V. DeWitt, Jr. of Hubbard, Sean Hemlick of Parma, Brennan Hemlick of Uniontown and Kara Eldridge of Hubbard and five great-grandchildren.

There will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial, due to the COVID-19 Virus.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Michael Church, 300 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas Edward DeWitt, Sr. please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.