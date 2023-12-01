AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Butcher, 70, of Austintown, passed away Thursday morning, November 30, 2023, at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born October 26, 1953, in Painesville, Ohio, a son of William and Florence (Smith) Butcher.

Tom was a 1972 graduate of Jefferson High School.

He worked as a track inspector for the CSX railroad for 40 years, retiring in 2013.

He married the former, Debbie J. Hammond, on October 10, 1987. They shared 36 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

To was a member of the Lake Milton Fat Man’s Club.

He enjoyed listening to music, gardening and working in his yard.

Tom’s greatest joy was his family. He loved spending time with them and having parties and gatherings.

Besides his wife, Tom is survived by two stepsons, Steven (Dawnyel) Karash, of Greenford and David Karash, of Canfield; he also leaves behind six siblings, William (Laura) Butcher, Peggy Libby, Ruth (Harold) Blakemore, Connie Wheeler, Dana (Paul) Reilly and Randy (Leanne) Butcher; three grandchildren, Emily Butcher, Hope Karash and Nevets Karash and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Butcher; a brother, Robert Butcher and a sister, Barbara Butcher.

Private memorial services will be held for the family.

Arrangements for Mr. Butcher are being provided by the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel, 5795 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 3 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.