Thomas D. Mitlow, Jr., Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)-Thomas D. Mitlow, Jr., 85, passed away Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021 at Briarfield Place in Boardman with his wife by his side.

He was born June 26, 1936 in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Thomas D. and Mariam Agnes (Flemming) Mitlow, Sr.

Tom was a Carpenter and the owner and operator of Mitlow Builders, Inc. He was also a Site Supervisor for Store Engineering, retiring in 2003.

He was a 1954 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Westminster College.

Tom was a member of St. Joseph Church in Alliance, Ohio. He was also a member of the Road Knights Car Club.

Tom loved and enjoyed being with his family. He loved all animals, especially his dog Heidi. Tom enjoyed tinkering around the house and working on Antique cars. He also enjoyed gardening and was a Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years, the former Martha S. Bragg, whom he married December 10, 1960; his daughters, Angela (Harry) Vanderburg of Canfield and Cynthia Colagiovanni of Salem; his daughter-in-law, Jennifer Bowling; his grandchildren, Carmen, Christen and Natalie Colagiovanni, Felicia (Corey) Hartmann and Harry Joseph (Jennifer) Vanderburg and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents,Tom was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Michael Mitlow.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Church, 427 E. Broadway St., Alliance, OH 44601, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m., officiated by The Very Reverend Canon Matthew Mankowski.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Briarfield Place for the wonderful care of Tom.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Thomas D. Mitlow, Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.