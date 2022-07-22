NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Craig, 85 of New Waterford, died Wednesday evening, July 20, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital, Youngstown.

Thomas was born August 13, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Helen “Nettie” Fulton Craig and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from East High School in 1954 and worked on the assembly line at General Motors, Lordstown Plant for 32 years, retiring September 2003.

He was a member of the Allen Lodge #276 F and AM where he served as past master, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite – Valley of Youngstown, York Rite Bodies of Youngstown, Order of Demolay where he served as past master counselor and past worthy patron of Miriam Chapter of Eastern Star.

Tom loved spending his free time rifle shooting and benchrest shooting.

Thomas leaves his five children, James A. Craig, Sharon Kelly, Sandra Braun, Karen Miller and Dianna Bradford; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with whom he loved spending time. Thomas also leaves a nephew, Daniel Pyle; three nieces, Carol Pyle, Suzan Diorio and Janice and Bob Lucas and two great-nieces, Emily and Kaleigh.

Besides his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Craig Pyle.

Friends may call on Tuesday, July 27 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., with a Masonic service at 3:00 p.m. and funeral service to follow.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.