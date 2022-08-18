MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. McCormick, 54, of Mineral Ridge, died suddenly at Cleveland Clinic, peacefully with family by his side on Monday, August 15, 2022.

He is the son of Kenneth C. McCormick, Sr. (who preceded him in death) and Billie Sylak-McCormick-Cocca (Anthony, Sr.) of Brookfield.

He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, class of 1986.



Thomas worked as a self-contractor, hanging and cutting drywall for over 40 years. He worked for many different contractors in this area. Most recently, he had been working with Sam’s Drywall for many years.





He leaves behind his siblings Celia and Vickie McCormick of Mineral Ridge and KC McCormick of Austintown; nieces Amanda Fitzgerald and Krystal McCormick; nephews Dylan, Cody, Nicholas, and William McCormick; great-niece Haylee; and two great-nephews Steven and Whyatt; many friends and family; and of course, his three best buddies, Chris Mason, Rick Rohovski and Finale Smith.



Preceding him in death are a sister April McCormick and many friends and family who are in heaven with him celebrating his eternal life



Calling hours are on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 2:00 -4:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, and words of remembrance will be shared following the calling hours by friends and family.

