Thomas A. Draper, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Draper, Jr., age 96, passed away early Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, at Woodlands at Hampton Woods Nursing Facility.

He was formerly of Boardman, Ohio.

Thomas A. Draper, Jr., was born in Youngstown, Ohio, May 29, 1924, to Thomas A. Draper, Sr. and Elma Hawkins Draper.

Thomas graduated from Wilson High School in January 1943 and then entered the U.S. Army in May. Thomas served with the 274th Armored Field Artillery as a Technician Fifth Grade in France, Luxembourg, Belgium and Germany.

In France, September of 1944, he received the Silver Star for gallantry in action.

Thomas was Honorably Discharged September 1945.

Thomas then met Betty Lee Evans at a wedding on New Years Eve in 1945. They wrote letters while he attended Bradley University. Tom proposed and they were married September 6, 1946. Betty and Tom were married for 71 years.

After graduation from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, Thomas taught school for the Youngstown City Schools for 32 years. Twenty-nine years at North High School in Machine shop, one year at Manpower Skill Center and three years at Adams Jr. High School.

He was a long time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he welcomed the opportunity to serve as a trustee. Tom volunteered at the yearly books sale with Betty where he provided baked goods and helped to set up/tear down well into his 80’s. Thomas helped replace the footbridge at Camp Frederick, formerly known as Camp Westminster.

Thomas is a former member of Boy Scout Committee Troop 60 at Westminster Church.

He was a member of the NEA, MRTA ORTA, Berlin Center Historical Society, American Legion and American Sternwheelers Association.

In 1993, Thomas volunteered to be an essential part of the building of “Kids Town” playground in Boardman Park, Boardman, Ohio.

Thomas always loved to share his generous knowledge and experience on and about the Ohio River and its tributaries. He was an avid boater for 66 years. ou would find him most summers after retirement on the Ohio River on his houseboat, “Drape Shape,” welcoming friends and family to join him in a story or two.

Thomas leaves behind daughter, Terri Ford, Hilton Head, South Carolina; son, Tom (Judy) Draper of Canfield. He also leaves five grandchildren, Fred “Bo” (Caroline) Ford, James (Michelle) Ford, Matthew (Stephanie) Ford, Kati (Justin) Shearer, Kari (Edward) Ross; 11 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Lois Draper.

Besides his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; son-in-law, Thomas B. Ford and brother, William H. Draper.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boy Scout Troop 60, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Youngstown, OH 44512 or the American Legion, Post #49, 402 Lakeside Dr., Hamlet, NC 28345.

Memorial service and internment will be at a later date in North Carolina.

There will be no calling hours.

