AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. DeLuca, Sr., 70, of Austintown, died Sunday morning, January 14,2024 at his residence surrounded by his family, following an extended illness.

He was born October 31, 1953 in Warren, the son of Guy T. and Sarah A. (Natoli) Deluca.

Tom was a 1972 graduate of McDonald High School and worked as a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service in Youngstown for more than 25 years, prior to retiring in 2013.

He also served his country in the U.S. Army, being honorably discharged in 1975.

He married the former Patricia C. Oblinger Rosko on December 15, 2012. They shared many years of marriage and happy memories together. She survives him.

Tom was a member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Austintown. He was also a little league baseball coach for many years and was an avid bowler, golfer, and New York Yankees fan.

Besides his wife, Tom is survived by two children; Thomas A. (Gina) DeLuca, Jr., of Youngstown and Kelly (Neil) Huda, of Poland. He also leaves behind a sister, Roslyn (Donald) Augustine, of Niles; and three grandchildren; Thomas, Skyler, and Noah.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Anna Mae Devaney.

Funeral services will be held 5:00 p.m. Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave., Austintown.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association in Tom’s memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.