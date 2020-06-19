Theresa “Tarri” Bernoski Graef, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa “Tarri” Bernoski Graef, 69, passed away peacefully to rest with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Theresa was born on July 5, 1950, the daughter of the late Walter P. and Carmela Nellie (Lemine) Bernoski. She was born in Morgantown, West Virginia.



She was retired from Schaeffer Equipment, Inc.

Theresa was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.



Theresa is survived by her husband, U. Daniel Graef; her children, Edward (Tracy) Berry of Atlanta, Georgia and Christina Farley of Kent, Ohio; her stepchildren, Charles (Becky) Graef of Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, Michelle (Alan) Chlpka of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Kim (Vinnie) Hartmann of McFarland, Wisconsin; her 13 grandchildren; her sister, Carmen (Bob) DeHoedt of Las Vegas, Nevada; her brother Walter (Ruth) Bernoski of Morgantown, West Virginia; her brother-in-law, Hartmut Graef of Australia, as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.



Besides her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Kelley Reed III.



At Theresa’s request, her body has been cremated.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

