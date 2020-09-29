Theresa Schiraldi-Kondas, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Schiraldi-Kondas, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Windsor House of Canfield, surrounded by her family.



She was born December 14, 1921, and grew up at Erskine Quarry, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ralph and Pridgetta Ambrosia.



She married John Schiraldi, in November of 1940.

John passed away in November of 1980.

Theresa then married Steve Kondas in August of 1988.

Steve passed away May of 2011.



Theresa was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. Always a force with which to be reckoned, she so loved her family and taught and practiced the importance of family. She lived life to the fullest, 98 years, filled with beautiful memories and lots of love.



Theresa was an excellent seamstress and stitched love into many pieces for her family, from First Holy Communion gowns, Holiday dresses for her granddaughters to drapery, slipcovers, curtains and bedspreads.

She loved to dance, travel and play cards and everyone felt she made the best wedding soup ever. Her favorite thing to do however, was to be with her family.



She will be remembered by her daughter, Georgiann Ballard and her son-in-law, Ray; her son, Richard Schiraldi and daughter-in-law, Susan; grandchildren, Teal Palmer (Brian)of Poland, Ryan Galati (Russ) of Boardman, Gabriella Schiraldi of Stamford, Connecticut and John Schiraldi of Charlotte, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Tucker and Hudson Palmer and her sister, Francie Pompeo (Sam).



Besides her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by her brothers, Rocco Ambrosia, Michael Ambrosia, Anthony Ambrosia and Angelo Ambrosia and sisters, Rose Storti and Anne Sauline.



The family has already held a private Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Michaels Church.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and concern for our friends and family, there will be no additional calling hours at this time.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to John Masternick and his excellent staff at Windsor House of Canfield. A special thank you to Amanda who made Covid a little easier for us all with her beautiful attitude and attention.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary contributions take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley.

To send flowers to the family of Theresa Schiraldi-Kondas please visit our Tribute Store.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: