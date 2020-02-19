Theresa R. Hacon (Baker), Austintown, Ohio

Theresa R. Hacon (Baker) died Sunday, February 16, at Omni Manor Nursing Home with her family at her side.

Born December 28, 1927 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Zelhoffer) Baker.

Preceded in death by her brothers, sisters and in-laws, she was the last member of that generation’s Hacon and Baker families. Her husband, Thomas (a.k.a. the Popcorn Man at the Canfield fair) preceded her in death, as did two sons, Steve and Jack.

She leaves her daughter, Judy (Fred) Michalski, sons Thomas and Terry, and her daughter-in- law, Jill, along with nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was an excellent homemaker and cook. Family dinners were an event with everyone enjoying her stuffed cabbage, chicken soup with homemade noodles and kolachi. Those recipes were passed on, and the tradition will continue.

There were no calling hours, and private services were held at Lane’s Funeral Home in Austintown.

The family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St. Yo., OH 44512 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 1-800-805-5856. “We would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and Omni Manor, and Dr. Glenn Novak for the excellent, compassionate care she received.

“To send flowers to the family of Theresa R. Hacon, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 20, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.