Theresa Osthoff, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa (Martin) Osthoff, 71, of Berlin Center, died unexpectedly Saturday evening, June 6 at her residence.

Theresa was born November 5, 1948 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John J. and Mary Doris (Malone) Martin.

She graduated from Western Reserve High School in 1968 and received her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University in 1973. Theresa received her degree in psychiatric nursing from Tulsa Jr. College in Tulsa Oklahoma.

She worked at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Geriatric-Psych Unit for 12 years. Previously she was a nurse for the Leavittsburg State Prison.

Theresa was an avid runner and loved and showed Arabian horses. She enjoyed traveling, especially to visit family. Family was very important to Theresa. She was always there for everyone and will be dearly missed.

She leaves her husband, Robert whom she married July 27, 1980 in Jasper, Alabama; her daughter, Rebecca (Brian) Barrios; a grandson, William A. Barrios born last week and eight sisters, Elaine Martin, Ila Martin, Sister Mary Martin, DSP, Frances Martin, Ellen Martin, Regina (Everett) Spell, Rita (Don) Knauf and Kelly Hardinger.

Besides her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by four brothers, William, John, Timothy and Vincent Martin and two sisters, Evelyn Hilden and Coletta Hutchins.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 11 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, June 12 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, North Jackson, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. With the current health crisis, please be mindful of social distancing during the calling hours and funeral services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Theresa (Martin) Osthoff please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 9, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.