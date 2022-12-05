CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Litchko Banic, 92, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Theresa was born on January 31, 1930, daughter of the late John and Bertha Litchko of Ashland, Pennsylvania. She was the last surviving child of the Litchko’s 18 children.

Theresa met her husband, Robert, in New York City and they were married on September 2, 1950. Their 65th wedding anniversary was celebrated in 2015 prior to his passing in 2016.

Theresa lived her religious beliefs as an involved member of St. William’s Church in Champion Ohio.

Her concerns were always for the welfare of others.

Theresa was an operator at Packard Electric Company, retiring with 40 years of service.

She was an active mother and grandmother all her life. She was talented in making all kinds of crafts and made sure every child in her large family always had a gift for Christmas. Crocheting dolls for every little girl in the family as well as for the little ones of friends and neighbors was one of Theresa’s many pleasures. No one was ever left behind. She loved to travel with her family and made the world a better place, bringing joy and love to all she met. Theresa loved to dance the polka with her husband, with polka varieties playing on the radio every Sunday after church service. Afterwards a delicious meal was prepared for all to enjoy.

Theresa will be deeply missed by her family: her children, Robert (Bob) Banic, Diane Banic (Erik Van Kleef), Gregory (Marianne) Banic and Jennifer (Fernando) Villarreal; 12 grandchildren, April, Jason, Amanda, Ryan, Emma, Annabelle, Daniel, Lacey, Patrick, Curtis, Kyle and Mariah and five great-grandchildren, Marcus, Justis, Arianna, Makenna and Andrew.

In addition, Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and son, David.

