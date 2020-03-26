Theresa C. Gallo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa C. Gallo, 96, of Youngstown passed away early Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020, at Austintown Health Care Center.

Theresa was born May 10, 1923 in Youngstown, the daughter of Jacob and Mary Ann (Hinterhauser) Kerchofer.

She worked in the office for Strouss Department Store and was a former member of St. Paul the Apostle Church.

Her husband Paul Peter Gallo whom she married February 15, 1947, passed away April of 2001.

Theresa leaves a daughter, Rosemary (Tim) Kubli of Canfield; five grandchildren, Kristine (Donald) Schrader, Gregory (Krissy) Weimer, Douglas (Stephanie) Weimer, Alex (Aubrey Bowser) Kubli and Eric Kubli; six great-grandchildren, as well as three sisters, Helen Kerchofer, Ann Pallay and Barbara (Joseph) Cavalier.

Besides her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by a daughter, Pauline Weimer; three brothers, John, Jack and Thomas Kerchofer and three sisters, Frances Bielecki, Mary Tondy and Betty Tondy.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Theresa will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the American Heart Association in Theresa’s name.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

